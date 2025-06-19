Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:14
RWAX
APP$0.005001+1.89%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0004525+45.31%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001199-0.33%

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk acquired it in October 2022, is eyeing the new functionality as part of a broader plan to evolve into an all-in-one financial app.

Musk’s Tesla was among the first major companies to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and his crypto-related posts have included nods to some of the market’s top memecoins.

Musk’s plans for X

X has increasingly become a top platform for social engagement and news, with Musk among its most vocal advocates. In addition to cryptocurrencies, users have called for the integration of everyday solutions and services.

X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino, who succeeded Musk as CEO in June 2023, shared fresh details about what the platform is planning.

She told the Financial Times in an interview that the goal is to bring all financial services to the public through a single app. It’s not just about the ability to, for instance, pay for pizza, she said, but also to make investments or trade assets.

Partnerships and integrations

X recently revealed its partnership with Polymarket, picking the blockchain-based platform as its official prediction market partner.

The move follows Musk’s comments on launching a peer-to-peer digital wallet service, dubbed X Money. Notably, this is expected to be a collaboration with payments giant Visa.

In her remarks, Yaccarino confirmed that the upcoming trading and investment features will initially be available to users in the United States. A broader rollout will aim to offer global users services such as merchandise purchases and tipping.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:42
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,312.54+0.54%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5134-1.83%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02512-1.06%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/28 04:40
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01234-0.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018231-9.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.845-0.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops