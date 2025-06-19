Trump refutes Wall Street Journal report that US military plan to strike Iran has been approved

2025/06/19 22:29
OFFICIAL TRUMP
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, citing a report by Sky News in the UK, US President Trump refuted the Wall Street Journal's report that "Trump approved a plan to strike Iran, but suspended its execution." Sky News reported that the Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying that Trump had approved a military strike plan against Iran to senior advisers, but had not yet issued a final order for action. Trump told his assistants that he would observe whether Tehran would first abandon its nuclear program. In response to the Wall Street Journal's statement, Trump responded on social media on the 19th, saying, "The Wall Street Journal has no idea what I think about Iran."

