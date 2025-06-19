Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained PANews 2025/06/19 18:13

MAJOR $0.16689 -3.44% GAINS $0.0236 -0.08% NOW $0.00621 -1.89% DEFI $0.002178 -2.33%

Australia now taxes crypto as property, with capital gains on swaps, DeFi and wrapped tokens, plus new ATO data sweeps targeting 1.2 million users.