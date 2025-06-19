Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews
2025/06/19 17:39
Bitcoin
BTC$109,342.05+0.52%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing that recent inflation expectations are still high and tariffs are the main upside risk. Officials reiterated that they will take a wait-and-see attitude and wait for the inflation path to be clearer. Although there is a view that the weak labor market will prompt a policy shift, the US economy remains strong at present, with solid employment and consumption data. The crude oil market reacted flatly to geopolitical news. Despite the continued tension between the United States and Iran, oil prices remained in a narrow range and implied volatility fell from high levels. The Trump administration has an incentive to push for a deal with Iran before the election to avoid higher oil prices pushing up inflation and interest rates. Global trade tensions have intensified, and the United States has only reached an agreement with one of 195 potential trading partners before the end of the EU tariff suspension on July 9. Key time points include: the EU may impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States on July 14, the end of the China-US tariff suspension on August 12, and the expiration of the tariff exemption for Chinese goods on August 31. These events may trigger market volatility, but the China-US trade negotiations are still expected to reach a stable result. The cryptocurrency market has entered a seasonal downturn, with BTC's short-term implied volatility falling below 40%, and put option premiums reflecting cautious market sentiment. Month-end option expiration, rebalancing fund flows, and systematic deleveraging have dominated recent price movements.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:42
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,316.13+0.63%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5136-1.53%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02517-0.82%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/28 04:40
DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Coindesk, DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) acquired 17,760 SOLs for $2.72 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately 640,585 SOLs and related
Solana
SOL$151.71-0.91%
SOLS
SOLS$0.00288+0.34%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002184-1.93%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 08:34

Trending News

More

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop