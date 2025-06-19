Pacific Nation Nauru Passes Law to Create Cryptocurrency Regulator

PANews
2025/06/19 17:07
Nifty Island
ISLAND$0,00973-3,66%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,6399+0,29%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Pacific island nation of Nauru has passed legislation to establish a virtual asset regulatory agency (CRVAA) to oversee cryptocurrencies, digital banks and Web3 innovations. The bill defines cryptocurrencies as commodities rather than securities, and payment tokens are not included in the scope of investment contracts. The new regulations cover exchange operations, ICOs, NFTs, lending and DeFi services, and regulate stablecoin issuance and cross-border payments.

Nauru President David Adeang said the move is aimed at promoting the country to become a digital asset center in Oceania and enhancing economic resilience through diversified income. The country previously allowed cryptocurrency trading but lacked specific regulation. Nauru has an area of 21 square kilometers and a population of about 12,500, making it the third smallest country in the world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:42
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
Bitcoin
BTC$109 316,13+0,63%
Core DAO
CORE$0,5136-1,53%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02517-0,82%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/28 04:40
DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Coindesk, DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) acquired 17,760 SOLs for $2.72 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately 640,585 SOLs and related
Solana
SOL$151,71-0,91%
SOLS
SOLS$0,00288+0,34%
DeFi
DEFI$0,002184-1,93%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 08:34

Trending News

More

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop