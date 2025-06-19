The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 16:28
Bitcoin
BTC$109,312.07+0.54%

The Smarter Web Company has expanded its BTC treasury to over 346 coins, following a a highly successful fundraise that brought in nearly double its initial target.

On June 19, London-listed technology firm The Smarter Web Company announced that it had expanded its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury with the acquisition of 104.28 BTC at an average price of £77,751 ($104,451) per coin. The purchase, totaling £8,108,114, brings the company’s total BTC holdings to 346.63 BTC.

Altogether, the company has spent £27.2 million on Bitcoin so far, with an average purchase price of £78,480 ($105,430) per BTC.

The acquisition follows a recently completed fundraise, announced on June 16, which was done through a mix of institutional bookbuilding and qualified investor subscriptions. The fundraising target was at least £15 million, but due to strong demand, they raised approximately £29.3 ($37.1) million — nearly double that amount.

However, the capital raise resulted in a 7.39% dilution for existing shareholders, including directors, who maintained their share counts but saw slight decreases in ownership percentages.


The Smarter Web Company regularly adds to its Bitcoin stash as part of its long-term “10 Year Plan,” which centers on keeping an active Bitcoin treasury as a key part of its financial strategy.

Just a few days before the latest fundraising, on June 13, they bought 74.27 BTC for £5.98 million, bringing their total to 242.34 BTC at that point. With the latest purchase of 104.28 BTC, their Bitcoin holdings have jumped by 43% since that last buy.

Other UK companies are also expanding their BTC holdings. Most notably, London-based investment firm Abraxas Capital recently acquired approximately 2,949 BTC, worth over $250 million, taking advantage of a market dip.

Meanwhile, more UK firms are embracing a Bitcoin treasury strategy inspired by Michael Saylor’s Strategy. For example, Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd., a London-listed gold miner, recently announced plans to convert revenue from its gold operations directly into BTC, making it the first UK mining company to formally adopt a “gold-to-digital-gold” treasury approach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:42
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,316.13+0.63%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5136-1.53%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02517-0.82%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/28 04:40
DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Coindesk, DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) acquired 17,760 SOLs for $2.72 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately 640,585 SOLs and related
Solana
SOL$151.71-0.91%
SOLS
SOLS$0.00288+0.34%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002184-1.93%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 08:34

Trending News

More

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop