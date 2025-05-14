Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

PANews
2025/05/14 09:58
SpeedThrone
SPEED$0.0000149-8.02%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001565-5.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1127-5.69%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009865+0.15%

🗓5/14 Update:
bonk and pump have the same IP $Glonk, the founder leads the platform PVP
Believe ecosystem has generally risen, the total market value has exceeded 300 million, and the platform currency LAUNCHCOIN has reached 200 million

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.13537-3.32%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018013-11.06%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01218-1.05%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018013-11.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.826-1.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34
A whale moved 10,000 BTC to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy

A whale moved 10,000 BTC to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale transferred 10,000 BTC (worth US$1.09 billion) to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,967.99-0.31%
LENS
LENS$0.002651-10.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 12:03

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

A whale moved 10,000 BTC to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Swiss Bank AMINA supports Ripple stablecoin RLUSD custody and trading