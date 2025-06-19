Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to respond to the unregistered securities lawsuit initiated by Burwick Law. The legal team includes former SEC consultant Daniel Sachs, commercial litigation expert Kyle Dorso and senior crypto lawyer Stephen Palley. Burwick accused Pump Fun of selling highly volatile unregistered securities and lacking compliance measures. The case is still in its early stages and no trial date has been set.

