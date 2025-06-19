Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Payment Stack Coinbase Payments PANews 2025/06/19 07:57

PANews reported on June 19 that Coinbase announced the launch of the "Coinbase Payments" service, which supports merchants to accept USDC stablecoin payments around the clock, with Shopify as the first integrated platform. The service is built on its Ethereum second-layer network Base, providing a payment stack with no blockchain knowledge threshold. Coinbase said that the stablecoin settlement amount reached 30 trillion US dollars last year, and the market potential is huge.