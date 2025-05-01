PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month. At the same time, major events such as Consensus Toronto 2025 and Bitcoin Conference 2025 were launched one after another. In terms of projects, the unlocking of multiple tokens such as Sui, Jito, and Aptos may bring market fluctuations, which deserves continued attention.

PANews has compiled a calendar of major Web3 events in May, providing you with a glimpse of the highlights of this month.

