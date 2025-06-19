Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products directly into their own applications and platforms. Paxos Labs co-founder Bhau Kotecha said that due to the company's growing demand for connecting DeFi markets and real-world asset opportunities, the company has been incubated within Paxos in the past six months. Paxos Labs is building an easy-to-integrate API that allows customers to integrate related products without having to deeply understand the complexity of DeFi. Its initial products include tools for issuing customized branded stablecoins, deploying tokenized income strategies, and managing structured digital assets. Its main target customers are consumer financial technology applications, exchanges, and blockchain networks.

Paxos Labs will also work with multi-asset issuers to support customized stablecoins, while leveraging Paxos's experience in regulation, infrastructure, and financial system building. Unlike companies that focus on custody or direct access to DeFi protocols, Paxos Labs focuses on providing APIs and infrastructure for platforms to provide on-chain products to end users. In the next 12 to 18 months, its goal is to become a one-stop shop for institutional integrated on-chain products.

Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Coindesk, DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) acquired 17,760 SOLs for $2.72 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately 640,585 SOLs and related
