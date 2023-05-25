Trade with No Liquidation Risk, Enjoy Compound Interest
MEXC Leveraged ETFs are a type of derivative product that gives you leveraged exposure to the underlying asset. Like other tokens, leveraged ETF can be traded on the spot market. Each share of leveraged ETF represents a basket of derivative positions. The price of a leveraged ETF moves along with the price changes. Even if it is leveraged, it won’t cause any liquidation to your account when the market is volatile. Learn more >
Leveraged ETFs are denominated in USDT, and the trading process is similar to spot trading.
No margin or loan is needed. Leveraged ETFs leverage ratio is generally maintained at the preset ratio with the rebalancing mechanism. There are no liquidation risks.
In a one-way market, the profit of leveraged ETF will be automatically reinvested on a daily basis.
Leveraged ETF will automatically reduce part of the holding position to avoid the risk of liquidation in the event of losses.
We have launched the ETF Talents Program. If you are interested, please follow the steps below to apply!
Please contact the ETF customer manager if you are already a VIP in MEXC. ETF Customer Manager >
If you are a VIP in other exchanges, please submit your application through one of the methods below:
1. Submit through a form. Fill out the form >
2. Send an email to etf.vip@mexc.com, your customer manager will contact you as soon as possible.
3. To learn more about the ETF Talents Program, click here.
Join ETF Community to claim Beginner Airdrop!