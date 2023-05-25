mexc
Introduction to Leveraged ETFs

MEXC Leveraged ETFs are a type of derivative product that gives you leveraged exposure to the underlying asset. Like other tokens, leveraged ETF can be traded on the spot market. Each share of leveraged ETF represents a basket of derivative positions. The price of a leveraged ETF moves along with the price changes. Even if it is leveraged, it won’t cause any liquidation to your account when the market is volatile. Learn more >

Leveraged ETF Features

One-click to Open Leveraged Position

Leveraged ETFs are denominated in USDT, and the trading process is similar to spot trading.

No Margin & Liquidation

No margin or loan is needed. Leveraged ETFs leverage ratio is generally maintained at the preset ratio with the rebalancing mechanism. There are no liquidation risks.

Auto-compound Profit

In a one-way market, the profit of leveraged ETF will be automatically reinvested on a daily basis.

Risk Control

Leveraged ETF will automatically reduce part of the holding position to avoid the risk of liquidation in the event of losses.

FAQ

How does MEXC Leveraged ETF work?

Each MEXC Leveraged ETF is a unit share of a leveraged fund. The fund manager ensures that the fund returns are based on a specific multiple of the underlying asset and that traders can gain that specific multiple of profits of the underlying asset. When the price volatility on the opposite side exceeds the threshold, a rebalancing mechanism is used to hedge risks to control the net loss.

