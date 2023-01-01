mexc
MEXC Law Enforcement Online Request System

Welcome to MEXC Law Enforcement Online Request System. We disclose user information solely in accordance with our User Agreement and applicable laws. You may request history or information from MEXC directly through this system or send your request and supporting documents to legal@mexc.com.

Warning: Requests to MEXC through this system may be made only by governmental entities authorized to obtain evidence in connection with official legal proceedings pursuant to applicable laws. Unauthorized requests will be subject to prosecution. By requesting access you are acknowledging that you are a government official making a request in official capacity. For further information please review the Law Enforcement Guidelines

