MEXC Auto Invest User Agreement
Introduction
- 1. This Auto Invest User Agreement (“Agreement”) is a contract between you (“you”, “your” or “User”) and MEXC (“we”, “our”, “us” or “MEXC”). It sets out the terms and conditions that governs your use of MEXC’s Auto Invest products and related trading services through mexc.com or any of our associated websites, application programming interfaces or mobile applications (collectively the 'Platform').
- 2. The terms and conditions in this Agreement are supplementary to the User Agreement, Privacy Policy, Risk Disclosure or such other agreement or publication pertaining to MEXC’s Auto Invest products or related trading services as may be published by MEXC from time to time (collectively, the “Legal Documents”). If the terms in this Agreement vary from that of the Legal Documents, the terms in this Agreement shall prevail. Before you use our Auto Invest products and related services, you should read this Agreement and the Legal Documents, carefully.
- 3. By using MEXC’s Auto Invest products and related trading services (the “Service” or “Services”), you are deemed to have read, agreed, and fully understood the terms and conditions of this Agreement and the terms set out in the Legal Documents (including any revisions as may be published by us from time to time). If you do not agree to any terms or conditions set out in this Agreement or the Legal Documents, you are hereby advised to cease your use of the Services immediately. By continuing to use the Services, you are deemed to have agreed to the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement and the Legal Documents in its entirety unconditionally.
- 4. Users from the following jurisdictions may not use MEXC’s Auto Invest products and related trading services: North Korea, Cuba, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Zimbabwe, Belarus, Myanmar, Lebanon, Libya, Bolivia, Ecuador, Bangladesh, Somalia, Iraq, Congo Democratic Republic (Golden), Central African Republic, Kyrgyzstan, Burundi, Afghanistan, Macedonia, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Liberia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Serbia, Crimea, Mainland China, Singapore, the United States, Italy, Canada.
MEXC Auto Invest Products and Services
- 1. This Auto-Invest Terms & Conditions will remain in full force and effect after the initial Auto-Invest plan is set up in full, and until you change your Auto-Invest plan settings and/or terminate the Auto-Invest plan. We may, in addition and at any time, terminate the Auto-Invest plan without providing prior notice to you.
- 2. By creating a new Auto-Invest plan, you authorize any future transactions arising from your specified plan. It is important that you regularly check the status of your Auto-Invest plan. We shall not be obliged to verify the information and details of the Auto-Invest plan provided by you. All the information and details of the Auto-Invest plan provided by you shall be assumed accurate and complete.
Risk Disclaimer
- 1. Auto Invests are complicated financial instruments and trading the same may expose you to a number of risks, including without limitation performance risks of Auto Invest products and the risk of losses, and we suggest that you make yourself aware of the risks involved. By using our Auto Invest products and related services, you are deemed to have made yourself aware of the risks involved.
- 2. Notwithstanding the foregoing, MEXC is not responsible for any losses incurred to you as a result of the incorrect subscription amount, incorrect recurring cycle details, or insufficient funds in your spot wallet and/or flexible savings. It is your responsibility to maintain an adequate balance in your spot wallet and/or flexible savings account in order to avoid failure of transaction execution. We shall not be responsible for delay (if any) in executing the Auto-Invest plan for any reason.
No Financial Advice
- 1. You acknowledge that your use of our Services on our Platform is entirely a voluntary conduct of yours based on your own economic situation and your knowledge of the relevant risks, both of which are not related to us and any third party in any manner whatsoever.
- 2. All dealings with you as undertaken by us will be on an “execution-only” and “non-advised” basis. You are to rely on your independent judgment for your investments and you are not entitled to ask us to provide you with any investment advice relating to any transactions. MEXC does not, and is under no obligation to, provide you with any investment advice.
Limitation of Liability and Reservation of Rights
- 1. MEXC does not guarantee the performance of the Auto Invest and you are responsible for conducting your own due diligence when using our Services. You acknowledge and agree that the loss or liability caused by any risks involved in your usage of the Services will be borne by you solely, and MEXC will not bear any responsibility in the same. You acknowledge that you may incur losses when engaging in Auto Invest trading, and you agree to bear any and all of such losses solely.
- 2. You acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for all liabilities, losses or costs of any kind or nature whatsoever that may be incurred by us as a result of any failure by you to perform any of your obligations, as well as in connection with MEXC acting in accordance with your orders or in such manner as permitted under this Agreement, the User Agreement, and any other rules or agreement pertaining to the use of our Services that we may publish from time to time.
- 3. You agree and acknowledge that we will have no liability to you in relation to any loss, costs or expenses that you suffer as a result of any inability by you to carry out a transaction or any cause beyond our reasonable control and the effect of which is beyond our reasonable control to avoid.
- 4. MEXC reserve the right to refuse to process, cancel, terminate, or reverse any Auto-Invest plan at our sole discretion. If we suspect the transaction involves (or has a high risk of involvement in) money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, or any other type of financial crime; in response to a subpoena, court order, or other government order; if we reasonably suspect that the transaction is erroneous; or if we suspect the transaction relates to any applicable Restrictions (as listed in Applicable Legal Documents). In such instances, we reserve the right to reverse the transaction, and we are under no obligation to allow you to reinstate a purchase or sale order at the same price or on the same terms as the canceled transaction or any damages or losses caused due to the actions taken by us according to the terms herein.
Fees and Charges
- 1. Auto-Invest executes transactions in accordance with the user’s specified transaction plan details. The trading fee arising from transactions through Auto-Invest is based on the General Fees and corresponding discount available to you which can be found here [https://www.mexc.com/fee]
- 2. MEXC reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to revise or update our fees and charges from time to time.
- 3. All payment of fees and charges by you to MEXC in respect of any transaction shall be made promptly upon the completion of such transaction. You agree and authorise MEXC to deduct any applicable fees from your account at the time a given transaction is completed. In the event that there are insufficient digital assets in your account, you acknowledge that any fees and charges due and payable by you is a debt owing by you to MEXC, and shall fall due immediately.
- 4. Unless otherwise stated, all payments of fees and charges to MEXC shall be made in the form of digital assets.
Language
- This agreement has been drafted in English. Although translations in other languages of this agreement may be available, such translations may not be up to date or complete. Accordingly, you agree that in the event of any conflict between the English language version of this agreement and any other translations thereof, the English language version of this agreement shall prevail.