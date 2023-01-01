mexc
A Beginner’s Guide to SPELL Futures Trading.

Key Takeaways

What are SPELL Futures?

SPELL futures are legal contracts for buying or selling SPELL at a future date.

SPELL futures is a special contract representation of existing SPELL crypto, and the actual settlement of SPELL (or cash) will happen in the future - when the contract is exercised

SPELL futures are often used to hedge against price changes of SPELL itself. On the other hand, they enable investors to speculate on the asset's underlying trend. To put it simply, you can purchase (buy long) SPELL futures if you expect the crypto price to go up and when you think that the price will fall, you take a short position (buy short) to reduce the impact of losses.

To know more about Futures, explore our short educational video:

How to trade (buy) SPELL Futures?

1

Creating a free MEXC account is the easiest gateway into trading various crypto assets such as futures. You’ll need less than a minute to create an account and pass KYC (verify identification).

2

After you signed up and passed KYC, follow these simple steps to open your Futures account and execute futures trades:

  • 3. Transfer assets from spot or fiat wallet to newly opened futures account via wallet
  • 4. Select your SPELL futures contract. There are two types of crypto futures contracts available on MEXC: USDT-M Futures and COIN-M Futures. For example, if you want to trade SPELLUSDT perpetual contracts, please select USDT-M Futures. For SPELLUSD coin-margined contracts, select COIN-M Futures
  • 5. Select the leverage you like for the SPELL futures contract. MEXC supports up to 200x leverage!
  • 6. Place orders according to the various order types available on MEXC Futures. For beginners, you can select a buy-limit or buy-market order for your first SPELL futures contract

    • Why trade SPELL futures?

    Needless to Hold SPELL Itself

    Non-SPELL holders can speculate on the price of SPELL and make quick profits without buying the asset itself. You can open a position in a SPELL futures contract with USDT, and all profits made will be settled in USDT.

    Customized Leverage

    Gain significant profits via SPELL while only paying for a fraction of its total cost. With leverage, you can track and trade on small price movements to create profits that justify your time and effort.

    High Liquidity Market

    SPELL futures markets have high liquidity, with trillions of USD in trading volume. A sustainable, liquid market is less risky because participants can open and close deals easily with low slippage.

    Crypto Portfolio Diversification

    Diversify across trading strategies to generate more profits. Users can use sophisticated trading strategies such as short-selling, arbitrage, pairs trading, etc.

    Why choose MEXC Futures for trading?

    Using a sustainable platform for futures trading plays an important role in executing successful trades and enjoying higher income. MEXC has over 4 years of experience in futures products and operations, ranked 1st in global liquidity. We provide:

    • 1-200x leverage that can be adjusted freely, supporting both short and long positions
    • Multi-tiered, multi-cluster system architecture, with matching engine technology of up to 1.4 million orders/second
    • Reasonable and transparent prices, wide trading depths with even gearing, smooth handling under extreme markets conditions to avoid accidental liquidation

    Futures Trading Disclaimer

    Futures Contract trading & prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives, and risk tolerance. We recommend that you consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third-party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

