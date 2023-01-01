mexc

Event Timeline
Registration Period: -- - --
Competition Period: -- - --
Eligibility
Users with total futures account equity ≥ -- USDT at the time of registration will be eligible for the competition. The platform will review the eligibility of registered users before the commencement of competition. Those who are considered ineligible may register again after transferring sufficient assets to their futures accounts.
Eligible trading pairs
All USDT-margined perpetual futures available on MEXC.
Daily Trading Challenge
PNL Amount Ranking
Daily Lucky Draw
Daily Checkpoint Reward
Daily Trading Vol Ranking
Rank high in daily trading volume to share bonus worth 30% of the total prize pool
The top 200 participants in daily trading volume, with a minimum trading volume of 2,500,000 USDT, will receive bonus rewards according to the trading ranking bonus rules
Estimated reward is for users' reference only. To receive the estimated reward, users need to reach the minimum trading volume corresponding to their ranking.
Trading Volume Ranking Reward Rules
Rank
Prize Allocation
1
15% (Reward doubles when the trading volume reaches 73,440,000)
2
10%
3
8%
4
5%
5
3%
6-20
14% (Shared according to the trading volume proportion)
21-50
10% (Shared according to the trading volume proportion)
51-100
10% (Shared according to the trading volume proportion)
101-200
10% (Shared according to the trading volume proportion)
Required Trading Volume/USDT
36,720,000
30,600,000
24,480,000
15,300,000
9,180,000
6,120,000
2,500,000
Example 1: Leo's futures trading volume on an event day is 73,440,000 USDT, and he ranked first in trading volume on that day. Assuming that the total prize pool unlocked is 1,000,000 USDT, and the trading days of the event are 14 days, then the event bonus reward he will receive is: Total Prize Pool 1,000,000 * 30% /14 days *15% *2 = 6,428.57 USDT.
Example 2: Leo's futures trading volume on an event day is 25,000,000 USDT, and he ranked 1st in trading volume on that day. Assuming that he did not meet the minimum trading volume requirement of 36,720,000 USDT for the 1st-place prize, but met the minimum trading volume requirement of 24,480,000 USDT for the 3rd-place prize, he will receive the 3rd-place prize.
REWARD DISTRIBUTION RULES

1. Users must fulfill the stated criteria and complete the required steps to redeem their rewards.

2. Only futures trades with trading fee >0 are counted.

3. Stay updated with the Daily Trading Volume ranking:

Telegram:

Twitter:

4. Rewards from this event are not to be redeemed in conjunction with other Futures event rewards of the same type under the same period on the MEXC platform. All rewards in this event can be collected in a stack.

5. The daily trading volume ranking refers to the trading volume ranking at 14:59 (UTC+0) of the day.

6. The rewards for Daily Lucky Draw, Daily Checkpoint Challenge and Daily Trading Volume Ranking will be distributed in 24 hours after the daily event ends. The rewards for PNL Amount Ranking will be issued within 10 days after the event conclusion.

7. Your bonus is valid for 7 days.

8. Winners of PNL Amount Ranking must contact @Effy_MEXC and @Derrick_MEXC via Telegram to redeem their rewards.

If you have any questions, kindly join the official Telegram group:

DISCLAIMER

1. Participants who are found to be involved in fraudulent activities such as volume spamming, market manipulation, operation of multiple accounts, and self-dealing will be disqualified.

2. Participants who are found to be involved in identical trading strategies will be disqualified.

3. Participants who are found to have placed and canceled orders at a high frequency per minute will be disqualified.

4. Once multiple accounts are found to be registered under the same IP address, the users of the involved accounts will be disqualified.

5. Market maker accounts and sub-accounts are not allowed to participate in this event.

6. MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation of the event rules including, but not limited to, the above mentioned information regarding trading, funds, and risks of gang behaviors.

