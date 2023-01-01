Example 1: Leo's futures trading volume on an event day is 73,440,000 USDT, and he ranked first in trading volume on that day. Assuming that the total prize pool unlocked is 1,000,000 USDT, and the trading days of the event are 14 days, then the event bonus reward he will receive is: Total Prize Pool 1,000,000 * 30% /14 days *15% *2 = 6,428.57 USDT.

Example 2: Leo's futures trading volume on an event day is 25,000,000 USDT, and he ranked 1st in trading volume on that day. Assuming that he did not meet the minimum trading volume requirement of 36,720,000 USDT for the 1st-place prize, but met the minimum trading volume requirement of 24,480,000 USDT for the 3rd-place prize, he will receive the 3rd-place prize.