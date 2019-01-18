mexc
РинкиСпот
В тренді
Ф'ючерсиM-Day - Ф'ючерси

Торгівля

Mobile
Відскануйте, щоб завантажити застосунок MEXC для зручної торгівлі
Не можете завантажити?
Клієнт WindowsДокладніше

V Systems

VSYS/USDT
----
--
Макс 24г
0.0000000
Мін 24г
0.0000000
Обсяг за 24г (VSYS)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Макс 24г
0.0000000
Мін 24г
0.0000000
Обсяг за 24г (VSYS)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Графік K-лінії
Інформація про токен
Loading..
Базова
TradingView
Глибина
VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
Огляд
Ім'я
VSYS
Час випуску
2019-01-18 00:00:00
Пов'язані посилання
Ціна випуску
0.0265 USDT
Макс. пропозиція
5,217,805,400
Книга ордерів
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Ціна(USDT)

(VSYS)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Угоди на ринку
Сума()
Ціна()
Сума()
Час
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Мейкер 0.00% / Тейкер 0.00%
В тренді
Купити VSYS
Продати VSYS
Ліміт
Маркет
Переказ
Купити за допомогою
USD
Доступно-- USDT
ЦінаUSDT
СумаVSYS
ВсьогоUSDT
Доступно-- VSYS
ЦінаUSDT
СумаVSYS
ВсьогоUSDT
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Торгова пара
Дата
Тип
Сторона
Всі
Купити
Продати
Ціна
Кількість
Сума ордеру
Виконано
Умови тригеру
Скасувати все
Всі
Лімітний ордер
Стоп-ліміт
Тільки розміщення
Мережа стабільна
Документи API
Документи API
Соцмережі
Надіслати запит
Надіслати запит
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Loading...