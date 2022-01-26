mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

Vault Hill City

VHC/USDT
0.003414--
$0.00
24h High
0.003648
24h Low
0.003169
24h Volume (VHC)
796.43K
24h Amount (USDT)
2.72K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
24h High
0.003648
24h Low
0.003169
24h Volume (VHC)
796.43K
24h Amount (USDT)
2.72K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
VHC
Vault Hill is a blockchain-based human-centric metaverse designed to enhance the human experience through augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR). Vault Hill consists of an ecosystem comprising of the Vault Hill City (VHC) which is the metaverse, the NFT marketplace which will be fully decentralised, avatars with wearables and XR consulting. Our mission is to revolutionise extended reality (XR) experience by creating a constructive metaverse that focuses on the basic human instincts which allow users, content creators and developers to explore their unrestricted creative freedom whilst monetising their creation in a secure ecosystem.
Overview
Name
VHC
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
340,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(VHC)

(USDT)

0.003414$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy VHC
Sell VHC
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountVHC
TotalUSDT
Available -- VHC
PriceUSDT
AmountVHC
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service