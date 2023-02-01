mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

TourismX Token

TRMX/USDT
0.002348--
$0.00
24h High
0.002378
24h Low
0.002081
24h Volume (TRMX)
26.82M
24h Amount (USDT)
61.70K
24h High
0.002378
24h Low
0.002081
24h Volume (TRMX)
26.82M
24h Amount (USDT)
61.70K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
TRMX
TourismX Project, supported by the renowned World Tourism Forum Institute and World Tourism Fund & Investment (WTFI) Holding is a revolutionary idea and innovative financing system where the Project will generate funds through TRMX Token and then will invest these funds into carefully selected promising Tourism projects across the globe. Once these projects become profitable in total, a part of the profit (up to 50%) will be used to buy back TRMX Tokens from the market to be locked in Treasury, decreasing the number of tokens in circulation and aiming to positively impact the price of the TRMX Token.
Overview
Name
TRMX
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(TRMX)

(USDT)

0.002348$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy TRMX
Sell TRMX
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountTRMX
TotalUSDT
Available -- TRMX
PriceUSDT
AmountTRMX
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service