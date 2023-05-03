mexc
24h High
0.6779
24h Low
0.6408
24h Volume (SUI)
694.54K
24h Amount (USDT)
456.07K
SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Name
SUI
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
10,000,000,000
