RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

Ім'яRDAC

РейтингNo.3184

Ринкова капіталізація$0.00

Повністю розведена ринкова капіталізація$0.00

Ринкова частка%

Обсяг торгівлі / ринкова капіталізація (24 год)0.00%

Циркуляційна пропозиція0

Максимальна пропозиція1,000,000,000

Загальна пропозиція1,000,000,000

Коефіцієнт циркуляції0%

Дата випуску--

Ціна, за якою актив було випущено вперше--

Історичний максимум0.07676394485297608,2025-05-13

Найнижча ціна0.018828822518248915,2025-05-22

Публічний блокчейнBASE

ОписRedacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

Сектор

Соціальні мережі

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceВідмова від відповідальності: дані надані cmc і не повинні розглядатися як інвестиційна порада.