Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.

Ім'яPEPE

РейтингNo.28

Ринкова капіталізація$0.00

Повністю розведена ринкова капіталізація$0.00

Ринкова частка0.0013%

Обсяг торгівлі / ринкова капіталізація (24 год)0.00%

Циркуляційна пропозиція420,689,899,653,543.56

Максимальна пропозиція420,690,000,000,000

Загальна пропозиція420,689,899,653,543.56

Коефіцієнт циркуляції0.9999%

Дата випуску--

Ціна, за якою актив було випущено вперше--

Історичний максимум0.000028247247045764,2024-12-09

Найнижча ціна0.000000000010627701,2023-04-14

Публічний блокчейнETH

MEXC — ваш найпростіший шлях до криптовалюти. Відкрийте для себе провідну у світі біржу криптовалют, щоб купувати, торгувати та заробляти криптовалюту. Торгуйте Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH і більш ніж 3000 альткоїнів.
