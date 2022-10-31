mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

Pax World Token

PAXW/USDT
0.002811--
$0.00
24h High
0.003054
24h Low
0.002700
24h Volume (PAXW)
619.96K
24h Amount (USDT)
1.75K
24h High
0.003054
24h Low
0.002700
24h Volume (PAXW)
619.96K
24h Amount (USDT)
1.75K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
PAXW
Pax World is a Web3 open metaverse platform that provides advanced audio, video and chat features, along with realistic avatars with advanced technical specifications. The project offer rich, interactive experiences that facilitate education, socialization, commerce, entertainment and more. Pax World achieves its aim using a performance-optimized virtual world that provides the users with the ability to build and purchase 3D assets such as real estate, prefab properties, event tickets, outfits for their avatars and more.
Overview
Name
PAXW
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(PAXW)

(USDT)

0.002811$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy PAXW
Sell PAXW
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountPAXW
TotalUSDT
Available -- PAXW
PriceUSDT
AmountPAXW
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service