ordinex

ORD/USDT
24h High
0.000001656
24h Low
0.000001300
24h Volume (ORD)
22.89B
24h Amount (USDT)
32.45K
Ordinex aims to be a platform for trading Bitcoin NFTs, also known as Ordinals. Ordinex will be built to provide a secure, trustless, and transparent environment for the trading of Bitcoin Ordinals with an easy-to-use interface.
Overview
Name
ORD
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000,000
