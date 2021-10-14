Market
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
ETFs
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
Opulous
OPUL/USDT
0.07109
--
$
0.00
24h High
0.07315
24h Low
0.06974
24h Volume (OPUL)
287.79K
24h Amount (USDT)
20.73K
24h High
0.07315
24h Low
0.06974
24h Volume (OPUL)
287.79K
24h Amount (USDT)
20.73K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
OPUL
Opulous brings NFTs and DeFi to the music industry, changing how musicians access the funding they need and providing a launchpad for the first music copyright-backed NFTs and Crypto Loans.
Overview
Name
OPUL
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
500,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
Price(USDT)
(OPUL)
(USDT)
0.07109
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy OPUL
Sell OPUL
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
OPUL
Total
USDT
Buy OPUL
Available
--
OPUL
Price
USDT
Amount
OPUL
Total
USDT
Sell OPUL
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
MEXC English
MEXC Bengali
MEXC港臺
MEXC Indonesian
MEXC Español
MEXC EN
MEXC Malaysian
MEXC Japan
MEXC Arabic - عربي
MEXC Russian
MEXC Português
MEXC Korean
MEXC Filipino
MEXC Türkiye
MEXC India
MEXC Vietnam
MEXC Deutsch
MEXC Persia
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service