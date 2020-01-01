mexc
РинкиСпот
В тренді
Ф'ючерсиM-Day - Ф'ючерси

Торгівля

Mobile
Відскануйте, щоб завантажити застосунок MEXC для зручної торгівлі
Не можете завантажити?
Клієнт WindowsДокладніше

NETZERO

NZERO/USDT
----
--
Макс 24г
0.000000
Мін 24г
0.000000
Обсяг за 24г (NZERO)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Макс 24г
0.000000
Мін 24г
0.000000
Обсяг за 24г (NZERO)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Графік K-лінії
Інформація про токен
Loading..
Базова
TradingView
Глибина
NZERO
NETZERO is a social platform which deals with all types of sports,culture, art and their distribution in daily life. Individuals can improve the quality of their lives through NETZERO. It is not only an ecosystem for operation of virtual asset but also is a unique culture-contents metaverse. Once you become a member of NETZERO, you can create the values from all activities in normal daily life within the social space. Further, you'll see a unique culture contents social platform you've never experienced before in the online world in which 'Untact' is becoming the basic. This NETZERO's unique service has been built safe and clear based on the blockchain technology. This is a metaverse platform in which various values can be put into NFT and be distributed.
Огляд
Ім'я
NZERO
Час випуску
--
Пов'язані посилання
Ціна випуску
--
Макс. пропозиція
1,000,000,000
Книга ордерів
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Ціна(USDT)

(NZERO)

(USDT)

0.000000$0.00
Угоди на ринку
Сума()
Ціна()
Сума()
Час
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Мейкер 0.00% / Тейкер 0.00%
В тренді
Купити NZERO
Продати NZERO
Ліміт
Маркет
Переказ
Купити за допомогою
USD
Доступно-- USDT
ЦінаUSDT
СумаNZERO
ВсьогоUSDT
Доступно-- NZERO
ЦінаUSDT
СумаNZERO
ВсьогоUSDT
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Торгова пара
Дата
Тип
Сторона
Всі
Купити
Продати
Ціна
Кількість
Сума ордеру
Виконано
Умови тригеру
Скасувати все
Всі
Лімітний ордер
Стоп-ліміт
Тільки розміщення
Мережа стабільна
Документи API
Документи API
Соцмережі
Надіслати запит
Надіслати запит
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Loading...