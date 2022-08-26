mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

Nodle

NODL/USDT
0.002219--
$0.00
24h High
0.002315
24h Low
0.002173
24h Volume (NODL)
215.91K
24h Amount (USDT)
482.51
24h High
0.002315
24h Low
0.002173
24h Volume (NODL)
215.91K
24h Amount (USDT)
482.51
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
NODL
Nodle Cash (NODL) is the native token of the Nodle Network, with a maximum supply of 21 billion. It is a utility and governance token distributed every 6 seconds to the Nodle Network participants.
Overview
Name
NODL
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
8,412,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(NODL)

(USDT)

0.002219$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy NODL
Sell NODL
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountNODL
TotalUSDT
Available -- NODL
PriceUSDT
AmountNODL
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service