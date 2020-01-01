mexc
РинкиСпот
В тренді
Ф'ючерсиM-Day - Ф'ючерси

Торгівля

Mobile
Відскануйте, щоб завантажити застосунок MEXC для зручної торгівлі
Не можете завантажити?
Клієнт WindowsДокладніше

MN Bridge

MNB/USDT
----
--
Макс 24г
0.0000000
Мін 24г
0.0000000
Обсяг за 24г (MNB)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Макс 24г
0.0000000
Мін 24г
0.0000000
Обсяг за 24г (MNB)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Графік K-лінії
Інформація про токен
Loading..
Базова
TradingView
Глибина
MNB
MN Bridge is a revolutionary crypto-gaming ecosystem built on a bridge platform that connects web2 games to the growing blockchain space. By leveraging its in-house developed play-to-earn game, NFT marketplace, and a unique off-chain game token (MNP), MN Bridge offers game developers, gamers, and investors a seamless and efficient gaming experience. In addition, MN Bridge incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the platform's functionality and provide users with personalized experiences.
Огляд
Ім'я
MNB
Час випуску
--
Пов'язані посилання
Ціна випуску
--
Макс. пропозиція
1,000,000,000
Книга ордерів
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Ціна(USDT)

(MNB)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Угоди на ринку
Сума()
Ціна()
Сума()
Час
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Мейкер 0.00% / Тейкер 0.00%
В тренді
Купити MNB
Продати MNB
Ліміт
Маркет
Переказ
Купити за допомогою
USD
Доступно-- USDT
ЦінаUSDT
СумаMNB
ВсьогоUSDT
Доступно-- MNB
ЦінаUSDT
СумаMNB
ВсьогоUSDT
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Торгова пара
Дата
Тип
Сторона
Всі
Купити
Продати
Ціна
Кількість
Сума ордеру
Виконано
Умови тригеру
Скасувати все
Всі
Лімітний ордер
Стоп-ліміт
Тільки розміщення
Мережа стабільна
Документи API
Документи API
Соцмережі
Надіслати запит
Надіслати запит
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Loading...