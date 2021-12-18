mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

MetisDAO

METIS/USDT
17.47--
$0.00
24h High
17.82
24h Low
16.90
24h Volume (METIS)
2.18K
24h Amount (USDT)
37.78K
24h High
17.82
24h Low
16.90
24h Volume (METIS)
2.18K
24h Amount (USDT)
37.78K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
METIS
Metis integrates the Decentralized Autonomous Company (DAC) framework within its Layer 2 infrastructure, a differentiating factor that makes it easy for any developers, builders, or community leaders to build their applications and communities. It also makes it easy to use the pre-set tools to facilitate their development, manage collaboration, and enjoy the network effects of the world’s largest decentralized finance ecosystem, without the costs and bottlenecks normally associated with Ethereum.
Overview
Name
METIS
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
10,000,000
Order Book
0.01
0.01
0.1
1
10

Price(USDT)

(METIS)

(USDT)

17.47$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy METIS
Sell METIS
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountMETIS
TotalUSDT
Available -- METIS
PriceUSDT
AmountMETIS
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service