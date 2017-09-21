mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

ChainLink

LINK/USDT
6.182--
$0.00
24h High
6.230
24h Low
6.015
24h Volume (LINK)
172.13K
24h Amount (USDT)
1.06M
24h High
6.230
24h Low
6.015
24h Volume (LINK)
172.13K
24h Amount (USDT)
1.06M
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
LINK
Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.
Overview
Name
LINK
Issue Time
2017-09-21 00:00:00
Related Links
Issue Price
0.0914 USDT
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Price(USDT)

(LINK)

(USDT)

6.182$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy LINK
Sell LINK
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountLINK
TotalUSDT
Available -- LINK
PriceUSDT
AmountLINK
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service