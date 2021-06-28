Market
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
ETFs
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
KishuInu
KISHU/USDT
0.0000000002175
--
$
0.00
24h High
0.0000000002449
24h Low
0.0000000001866
24h Volume (KISHU)
221,999.35B
24h Amount (USDT)
50.01K
24h High
0.0000000002449
24h Low
0.0000000001866
24h Volume (KISHU)
221,999.35B
24h Amount (USDT)
50.01K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
KISHU
Launched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.
Overview
Name
KISHU
Issue Time
2021-06-28 00:00:00
Related Links
White Paper
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
100,000,000,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000000000001
0.0000000000001
0.000000000001
0.00000000001
0.0000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
Price(USDT)
(KISHU)
(USDT)
0.0000000002175
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy KISHU
Sell KISHU
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
KISHU
Total
USDT
Buy KISHU
Available
--
KISHU
Price
USDT
Amount
KISHU
Total
USDT
Sell KISHU
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
MEXC English
MEXC Bengali
MEXC港臺
MEXC Indonesian
MEXC Español
MEXC EN
MEXC Malaysian
MEXC Japan
MEXC Arabic - عربي
MEXC Russian
MEXC Português
MEXC Korean
MEXC Filipino
MEXC Türkiye
MEXC India
MEXC Vietnam
MEXC Deutsch
MEXC Persia
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service