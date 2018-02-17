mexc
РинкиСпот
В тренді
Ф'ючерсиM-Day - Ф'ючерси

Торгівля

Mobile
Відскануйте, щоб завантажити застосунок MEXC для зручної торгівлі
Не можете завантажити?
Клієнт WindowsДокладніше

Fusion

FSN/USDT
----
--
Макс 24г
0.0000
Мін 24г
0.0000
Обсяг за 24г (FSN)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Макс 24г
0.0000
Мін 24г
0.0000
Обсяг за 24г (FSN)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Графік K-лінії
Інформація про токен
Loading..
Базова
TradingView
Глибина
FSN
Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.
Огляд
Ім'я
FSN
Час випуску
2018-02-17 00:00:00
Пов'язані посилання
Ціна випуску
--
Макс. пропозиція
81,920,000
Книга ордерів
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Ціна(USDT)

(FSN)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Угоди на ринку
Сума()
Ціна()
Сума()
Час
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Мейкер 0.00% / Тейкер 0.00%
В тренді
Купити FSN
Продати FSN
Ліміт
Маркет
Переказ
Купити за допомогою
USD
Доступно-- USDT
ЦінаUSDT
СумаFSN
ВсьогоUSDT
Доступно-- FSN
ЦінаUSDT
СумаFSN
ВсьогоUSDT
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Торгова пара
Дата
Тип
Сторона
Всі
Купити
Продати
Ціна
Кількість
Сума ордеру
Виконано
Умови тригеру
Скасувати все
Всі
Лімітний ордер
Стоп-ліміт
Тільки розміщення
Мережа стабільна
Документи API
Документи API
Соцмережі
Надіслати запит
Надіслати запит
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Loading...