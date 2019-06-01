mexc
РинкиСпот
В тренді
Ф'ючерсиM-Day - Ф'ючерси

Торгівля

Mobile
Відскануйте, щоб завантажити застосунок MEXC для зручної торгівлі
Не можете завантажити?
Клієнт WindowsДокладніше

DAPPT

DAPPT/USDT
----
--
Макс 24г
0.00000000
Мін 24г
0.00000000
Обсяг за 24г (DAPPT)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Макс 24г
0.00000000
Мін 24г
0.00000000
Обсяг за 24г (DAPPT)
0.00
Сума за 24г (USDT)
0.00
Графік K-лінії
Інформація про токен
Loading..
Базова
TradingView
Глибина
DAPPT
Dapp.com is a data-driven, decentralized app store that makes it easy for everyone to discover, analyze and use all dapps. As a unified entry point for the future of decentralized applications, Dapp.com pushes decentralized applications to maturity through a series of product modules and tools. By collecting data on all blockchain transactions and user operations and applying custom algorithms,Dapp.com provides users with trusted analysis of every dapp in the market, helping them gain insight into outstanding applications. Through store wallet and decentralized MIN tools, users can use the application on each chain without threshold, and get rid of repeated installation of wallet tools on each chain. Meanwhile, Dapp.com will release cross-chain Dapp development tools for developers and users. Developers can switch or expand Dapp to the blockchain most suitable for their business choice according to their needs. Decentralized technology offers limitless possibilities for changing the world we live in, and Dapp.com makes those possibilities a reality.
Огляд
Ім'я
DAPPT
Час випуску
2019-06-01 00:00:00
Пов'язані посилання
Ціна випуску
0.0044 USDT
Макс. пропозиція
5,000,000,000
Книга ордерів
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Ціна(USDT)

(DAPPT)

(USDT)

0.00000000$0.00
Угоди на ринку
Сума()
Ціна()
Сума()
Час
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Спот
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Мейкер 0.00% / Тейкер 0.00%
В тренді
Купити DAPPT
Продати DAPPT
Ліміт
Маркет
Переказ
Купити за допомогою
USD
Доступно-- USDT
ЦінаUSDT
СумаDAPPT
ВсьогоUSDT
Доступно-- DAPPT
ЦінаUSDT
СумаDAPPT
ВсьогоUSDT
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія угод
Відкриті позиції (0)
Торгова пара
Дата
Тип
Сторона
Всі
Купити
Продати
Ціна
Кількість
Сума ордеру
Виконано
Умови тригеру
Скасувати все
Всі
Лімітний ордер
Стоп-ліміт
Тільки розміщення
Мережа стабільна
Документи API
Документи API
Соцмережі
Надіслати запит
Надіслати запит
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Loading...