CORN

Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

Ім'яCORN

РейтингNo.665

Ринкова капіталізація$0,00

Повністю розведена ринкова капіталізація$0,00

Ринкова частка%

Обсяг торгівлі / ринкова капіталізація (24 год)%0,35

Циркуляційна пропозиція525.000.000

Максимальна пропозиція2.100.000.000

Загальна пропозиція2.100.000.000

Коефіцієнт циркуляції0.25%

Дата випуску--

Ціна, за якою актив було випущено вперше--

Історичний максимум0.079342336947006,2025-05-11

Найнижча ціна0.04348273468795703,2025-04-26

Публічний блокчейнETH

Сектор

Соціальні мережі

