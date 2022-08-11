mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

BuildUp

BUP/USDT
0.004180--
$0.00
24h High
0.004889
24h Low
0.004170
24h Volume (BUP)
3.76M
24h Amount (USDT)
16.29K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
24h High
0.004889
24h Low
0.004170
24h Volume (BUP)
3.76M
24h Amount (USDT)
16.29K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
BUP
BUP project is a blockchain project that connects the real economy, C-one Island, and the story-based virtual reality, and creates an ecosystem through promotion DAO based on NFT and BUP token.
Overview
Name
BUP
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
9,900,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(BUP)

(USDT)

0.004180$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy BUP
Sell BUP
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountBUP
TotalUSDT
Available -- BUP
PriceUSDT
AmountBUP
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service