mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

BEAM

BEAM/USDT
0.03839--
$0.00
24h High
0.03994
24h Low
0.03650
24h Volume (BEAM)
889.98K
24h Amount (USDT)
34.11K
24h High
0.03994
24h Low
0.03650
24h Volume (BEAM)
889.98K
24h Amount (USDT)
34.11K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
BEAM
Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved.
Overview
Name
BEAM
Issue Time
2019-01-03 00:00:00
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
262,800,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(BEAM)

(USDT)

0.03839$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy BEAM
Sell BEAM
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountBEAM
TotalUSDT
Available -- BEAM
PriceUSDT
AmountBEAM
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service