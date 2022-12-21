mexc
РинкиСпот
В тренді
Ф'ючерсиM-Day - Ф'ючерси

Почати торгівлю

Mobile
Відскануйте, щоб завантажити додаток MEXC для зручної торгівлі
Не можете завантажити?
Клієнт WindowsДокладніше

Bajun Network

BAJU/USDT
0.03442--
$0.00
Макс 24г
0.03452
Мін 24г
0.03251
Обсяг 24г (BAJU)
62.25K
Сума за 24 г (USDT)
2.11K
Макс 24г
0.03452
Мін 24г
0.03251
Обсяг 24г (BAJU)
62.25K
Сума за 24 г (USDT)
2.11K
Графік K-Line
Інформація про токен
Loading..
Базова
TradingView
Глибина
BAJU
The Bajun Network, which will operate on a Kusama parachain, will be the Canary Network for Ajuna and will be fueled by the BAJU token. The Bajun Network will be fully functional and host games. It will be mainly used for testing and introducing new Ajuna features, services, and functionalities. This will provide a fast moving environment for development and testing. The Bajun Network also has a much easier slot leasing strategy to support smaller game studios and even small groups of game developers. It is intended to be a creative environment that can be used to pursue new kinds of game concepts and introduce new features and functionalities on a fully functional network.
Огляд
Ім'я
BAJU
Час випуску
--
Пов'язані посилання
Ціна випуску
--
Макс. пропозиція
50,000,000
Книга ордерів
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Ціна(USDT)

(BAJU)

(USDT)

0.03442$0.00
Угоди на ринку
Сума()
Ціна()
Сума()
Час
Спотова
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Спотова
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Мейкер 0.00% / Тейкер 0.00%
В тренді
Купити BAJU
Продати BAJU
Ліміт
Ринки
Переказ
Купити за допомогою
USD
Доступно-- USDT
ЦінаUSDT
СумаBAJU
ВсьогоUSDT
Доступно-- BAJU
ЦінаUSDT
СумаBAJU
ВсьогоUSDT
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія транзакцій
Відкриті позиції (0)
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія транзакцій
Відкриті позиції (0)
Торгова пара
Дата
Тип
Сторона
Всі
Купити
Продати
Ціна
Кількість
Сума ордеру
Заповнено
Умови тригеру
Скасувати все
Всі
Лімітний ордер
Стоп-ліміт
Тільки розміщення
Мережа стабільна
Документи API
Документи API
Соцмережі
Надіслати запит
Надіслати запит
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Loading...