Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Ім'яACH

РейтингNo.198

Ринкова капіталізація$0.00

Повністю розведена ринкова капіталізація$0.00

Ринкова частка%

Обсяг торгівлі / ринкова капіталізація (24 год)0.30%

Циркуляційна пропозиція9,063,008,932.099236

Максимальна пропозиція10,000,000,000

Загальна пропозиція9,999,999,999.999989

Коефіцієнт циркуляції0.9063%

Дата випуску2020-09-07 00:00:00

Ціна, за якою актив було випущено вперше--

Історичний максимум0.19750365,2021-08-06

Найнижча ціна0.00133775,2021-07-20

Публічний блокчейнETH

