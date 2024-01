KStarCoin geçmişi, sistem özellikleri ve nasıl kullanılacağına dair daha fazla bilgi için MEXC Blog içeriklerini ziyaret edebilirsiniz.

KStarCoin (KSC) was created by KStarLive, a Hallyu media platform with 10 million subscribers worldwide, to expand the Hallyu ecosystem around the world and connect decentralized fans with K-artists using blockchain technology. KSC is used to purchase KStarNFT that transfers various products such as concert tickets, Idol photo cards, and CD albums that have been purchased by Hallyu fans in the traditional market to the digital world and allows fans to crowdfund K-pop performances, to support K-pop idols for their promotions or birthday.