This privacy policy applies to all information collected by the MEXC Authenticator mobile application ("MEXC Authenticator"). MEXC Authenticator is a two-factor authentication token which generates random, time-based one-time verification codes as an additional layer of security for users to access their MEXC trading account.
The MEXC Authenticator application processes two-factor credentials entered by the user and stores them locally and securely. User preferences related to the display of data within the app are also stored locally on your device. The application never connects to the internet, and never sends, shares, or discloses any Personal Information to the developers, or to any other app, server, or third party of any kind.
We do not use your Personal Information or any information about your usage of the app in any way.
As the application is designed to transmit no information, no information is knowingly collected from or about any children.
No analytics information is collected by the MEXC Authenticator. No third-party analytics functionality is included in the MEXC Authenticator.
By using the MEXC Authenticator application, you consent to this privacy policy.
From time to time we may make changes to this privacy policy, and any updates will be posted to this web page.
This privacy policy has been drafted in English. Although translations in other languages of this privacy policy may be available, such translations may not be up to date or complete. Accordingly, you agree that in the event of any conflict between the English language version of this privacy policy and any other translations thereof, the English language version of this privacy policy shall prevail.