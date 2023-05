MEXC currently provides hundreds of USDT-M futures trading pairs, and MEXCers can choose in the upper left corner of the contract interface.

Before opening a position, please make sure that there are available USDT assets in the futures account.

The biggest advantage of the USDT settlement futures is that MEXCers can simply calculate the return in legal currency, making the USDT-M futures more intuitive.

The USDT-M futures (USDT margined futures) provided by the MEXC is a forward futures, which is a linear derivative product quoted and settled in USDT. USDT is a stable cryptocurrency linked to the value of the US dollar.

Before opening a position, please ensure that there are cryptocurrency assets available in the contract account.

The biggest advantage of coin margined futures is that MEXCers can improve the efficiency of capital use, and can trade futures while holding cryptocurrencies

Taking the BTC margined future as an example, Bitcoin will be used as the initial margin or to calculate profit and loss.

A futures contract that is denominated in USD but uses cryptocurrency as a margin is called an inverse future.

The coin margined future provided by the MEXC is an inverse future.

One of the most important reasons for MEXCers to choose COIN-M futures is that it provides position rebates, which is the ideal choice for traders who want to hold positions for a long time.

Holders of cryptocurrency assets can hedge and trade in the MEXC futures trading without converting any assets into USDT.

In other words, MEXCers do not need to sell any cryptocurrency at a low price.