How to Place Different Types of Orders in Futures Trading?

MEXCers can set a price that they are willing to buy or sell at, and that order is then filled at that price or better.

MEXCers use this order type when the price is prioritized over speed. When submitting a limit order, MEXCers can set the order price. If market prices are better than or equal to the price set by the trader, the order will be immediately filled. If there are no orders on the market better than or equal to the price set by the trader, the limit order will be saved to the order book as an open order. The order will be filled once market depth matches the price set by the user.