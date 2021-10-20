mexc
ZeroHybrid Network
ZHT/USDT
ZeroHybrid is the first trusted computing project based on ARM chipset. The ARM chip solution has more expansion space and hardware manufacturers support. The future application scenarios are not limited to the current mobile devices, but also arm-based servers and personal computers. Apple's replacement of Macbook to ARM chips is the industry's positive embrace of ARM. As a trusted computing project based on ARM platform, ZeroHybrid will also bring more possibilities of prosperity to ARM ecosystem.
Genel Bakış
Kripto Adı
ZHT
Çıkış Zamanı
--
İlgili Bağlantılar
Çıkış Fiyatı
--
Maksimum Arz
1,000,000,000
