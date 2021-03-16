mexc
PiyasaKripto AlAl-SatmexcVadeli İşlemlerKazanmexcETF
Mobile
Benzersiz Alım Satım Deneyimi İçin MEXC Uygulamasını İndirin
İndiremiyor musunuz?
Windows İstemcisiDaha fazla
TürkçeUSD
TOOLS
TOOLS/USDT
0.014780.00%
$0.00
24 sa En Yüksek
0.01504
24 sa En Düşük
0.01327
24 sa Hacim (TOOLS)
2.82M
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
41.52K
Geri Sayım
00:00:00:00
24 sa En Yüksek
0.01504
24 sa En Düşük
0.01327
24 sa Hacim (TOOLS)
2.82M
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
41.52K
Geri Sayım
00:00:00:00
Mum Grafiği
Token Bilgisi
Temel
TradingView
Derinlik
Loading..
TOOLS
BSC.tools is the first and most advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) dashboard that aims at supercharging your trading experience on Binance Smart Chain. The main goal is to provide traders and investors with the possibility to monitor your favorite BSC pairs and create advanced trading strategies without having to search for the information in a wide range of non-standardized platforms and websites. BSC.Tools shares with traders on-chain and live trading data from DeFi exchanges based on the Binance Smart Chain. In this way, users can get access to deep historical data, chart candles and the transactions that have been recorded on each of the platforms.
Genel Bakış
Kripto Adı
TOOLS
Çıkış Zamanı
2021-03-16 00:00:00
İlgili Bağlantılar
Çıkış Fiyatı
Maksimum Arz
--
Emir Defteri
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Fiyat(USDT)

(TOOLS)

(USDT)

0.01478$0.00
Piyasa İşlemleri
Miktar(TOOLS)
Fiyat(USDT)
Miktar(TOOLS)
Tarih
Spot
5X-X Vadeli İşlemler
ETF
Grid Alım Satım
Transfer
Alım birimi
USD
TOOLS Al
TOOLS Sat
Limit
Piyasa
Kullanılabilir -- USDT
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarTOOLS
ToplamUSDT
Kullanılabilir -- TOOLS
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarTOOLS
ToplamUSDT
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Açık Pozisyonlar (0)
İşlem Çifti
Tarih
Tip
Yön
Tümü
Al
Sat
Fiyat
Miktar
Tamamlandı
Toplam
Tetikleme Koşulu
Tümünü iptal et
Tümü
Limit Emir
Stop-limit
Yalnızca yayınla
API Belgeleri
API Belgeleri
Sosyal Medya
Talep Gönder
Talep Gönder
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
MEXC, Kaliteli Kriptoların İlk Durağı
Hakkımızda
Hakkında
Kullanıcı Sözleşmesi ve Gizlilik Politikası
Risk Bildirimi
Akademi
Duyurular
Uygulama Yayıncısı
MEXC Blog
Ürünler
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Hizmet
MEXC Global'i İndir
Komisyonlar
VIP Ayrıcalıkları
Referans Programı
Ajanslık Programı
MEXC Pioneer
Listeleme Başvurusu
OTC Satıcılık Başvurusu
Destek
Kurumsal Hizmetler
API Belgeleri
MEXC Doğrulama
Emniyet Teşkilatı Talepleri
Yardım Merkezi
İş Birliği (İ̇şletmeler)
İş Birliği (Kurumsal)
Medya Merkezi
Talep Gönder
Geri Bildirim ve Öneriler
Ürün Tavsiyesi
Nasıl Satın Alınır
Kripto Bilgileri
Kripto Fiyatı
Topluluk

© 2022 MEXC.COM