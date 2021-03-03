mexc
PiyasaKripto AlAl-SatmexcVadeli İşlemlerKazanmexcETF2022 WCFC
Mobile
Benzersiz Alım Satım Deneyimi İçin MEXC Uygulamasını İndirin
İndiremiyor musunuz?
Windows İstemcisiDaha fazla
TürkçeUSD
SCRT
SCRT/USDT
0.8279+3.19%
$0.00
24 sa En Yüksek
0.8438
24 sa En Düşük
0.7951
24 sa Hacim (SCRT)
23.31K
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
19.01K
24 sa En Yüksek
0.8438
24 sa En Düşük
0.7951
24 sa Hacim (SCRT)
23.31K
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
19.01K
Mum Grafiği
Token Bilgisi
Temel
TradingView
Derinlik
Loading..
SCRT
Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.
Genel Bakış
Kripto Adı
SCRT
Çıkış Zamanı
2021-03-03 00:00:00
İlgili Bağlantılar
Çıkış Fiyatı
--
Maksimum Arz
177,681,134
Emir Defteri
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Fiyat(USDT)

(SCRT)

(USDT)

0.8279$0.00
Piyasa İşlemleri
Miktar(SCRT)
Fiyat(USDT)
Miktar(SCRT)
Tarih
Spot
5X-X Vadeli İşlemler
ETF
Grid Alım Satım
Transfer
Alım birimi
USD
SCRT Al
SCRT Sat
Limit
Piyasa
Kullanılabilir -- USDT
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarSCRT
ToplamUSDT
Kullanılabilir -- SCRT
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarSCRT
ToplamUSDT
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Açık Pozisyonlar (0)
İşlem Çifti
Tarih
Tip
Yön
Tümü
Al
Sat
Fiyat
Miktar
Tamamlandı
Toplam
Tetikleme Koşulu
Tümünü iptal et
Tümü
Limit Emir
Stop-limit
Yalnızca yayınla
API Belgeleri
API Belgeleri
Sosyal Medya
Talep Gönder
Talep Gönder
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
MEXC, Kaliteli Kriptoların İlk Durağı
Hakkımızda
Hakkında
Kullanıcı Sözleşmesi ve Gizlilik Politikası
Risk Bildirimi
Akademi
Duyurular
Uygulama Yayıncısı
MEXC Blog
Ürünler
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Hizmet
MEXC Global'i İndir
Komisyonlar
VIP Ayrıcalıkları
Referans Programı
Ajanslık Programı
MEXC Pioneer
Listeleme Başvurusu
OTC Satıcılık Başvurusu
Destek
Kurumsal Hizmetler
API Belgeleri
MEXC Doğrulama
Emniyet Teşkilatı Talepleri
Yardım Merkezi
İş Birliği (İ̇şletmeler)
İş Birliği (Kurumsal)
Medya Merkezi
Talep Gönder
Geri Bildirim ve Öneriler
Ürün Tavsiyesi
Nasıl Satın Alınır
Kripto Bilgileri
Kripto Fiyatı
Topluluk

© 2022 MEXC.COM