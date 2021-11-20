mexc
24 sa En Yüksek
0.002509
24 sa En Düşük
0.002509
24 sa Hacim (NIFT)
17.07K
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
42.41
Geri Sayım
00:00:00:00
Listeden Çıkarma Hatırlatması

Seçtiğiniz NIFT_USDT işlem çifti MEXC tarafından gizlenmiştir. Proje ekibi belirlenen süre içinde gerekli düzeltmeleri yapmazsa, MEXC işlem çiftini listeden kaldıracaktır. Lütfen yatırımınızı dikkatli yapınız.

NIFT
Niftify™ is on a mission to become a market leader by focusing on a simple user experience and strong community of NFT enthusiasts: creators, traders, gamers, collectors, and enterprises looking to power their own marketplace. Built on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains at the core of our operations, Niftify™ ensures transparency, immutability, low transaction costs, and maximum security. Niftify™ features an all-inclusive platform, powering all current NFT transactions and developing the next generation NFTs: NFT+. Evolving NFTs from a crypto-forward collector audience to real-life utility evolution of NFTs. A world where anyone, anywhere, can sell, buy and trade physical and digital assets as NFTs. An ecosystem that pays utmost attention to authenticity with relevant frameworks for proof of ownership and smart tracking.
Genel Bakış
Kripto Adı
NIFT
Çıkış Zamanı
--
İlgili Bağlantılar
Çıkış Fiyatı
--
Maksimum Arz
200,000,000
