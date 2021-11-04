mexc
Listeden Çıkarma Hatırlatması

Seçtiğiniz MELI_USDT işlem çifti MEXC tarafından gizlenmiştir. Proje ekibi belirlenen süre içinde gerekli düzeltmeleri yapmazsa, MEXC işlem çiftini listeden kaldıracaktır. Lütfen yatırımınızı dikkatli yapınız.

MELI
MELI is a battle game utilising playable NFTs with individual characteristics, referred to in-game as a Meliora. Players have several options when obtaining a Meliora, they can battle PvP or PvE to earn rewards, increase ranking or combine two NFTs to create a new, unique character NFT with special abilities. Named after the Latin word Meliora, which means "better", MELI is a blockchain game that combines gameplay such as battling or player ranking, breeding, and farming. The goal of Meli.Games team is to build a Metaverse where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem in various game titles. All art assets and Meliora data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Meli metaverse.
