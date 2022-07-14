ArtMeta connects premier galleries and their artists with collectors in a visionary, beautifully rendered digital universe, providing a unique new paradigm for displaying and selling art. More than just a metaverse, ArtMeta is a comprehensive platform designed to give artists and galleries the tools they need to participate in the thriving NFT market. Through these tools and its $MART token, ArtMeta unites the world of fine art and crypto, creating a viable digital economy to support them in perpetuity. Art enthusiasts will be able to experience fine art in a new, immersive way, participate in ArtMeta-hosted events and high-end exhibitions, as well as purchase extremely rare NFT-based artwork directly from world-class art galleries and artists.