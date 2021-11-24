mexc
PiyasaKripto AlAl-SatmexcVadeli İşlemlerKazanmexcETF2022 WCFC
Mobile
Benzersiz Alım Satım Deneyimi İçin MEXC Uygulamasını İndirin
İndiremiyor musunuz?
Windows İstemcisiDaha Fazla Görüntüle
TürkçeUSD
KAKA NFT World
KAKA/USDT
0.005089-8.02%
$0.00
24 sa En Yüksek
0.005588
24 sa En Düşük
0.005085
24 sa Hacim (KAKA)
8.32M
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
41.31K
24 sa En Yüksek
0.005588
24 sa En Düşük
0.005085
24 sa Hacim (KAKA)
8.32M
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
41.31K
Mum Grafiği
Token Bilgisi
Temel
TradingView
Derinlik
Loading..
KAKA
KAKA NFT WORLD is a competitive gaming ecosystem platform focusing on the metaverse blockchain gaming sector. It is committed to combining the application of NFT+DEFI in the ecosystem, constructing a cross-chain bridge based on the concept of global decentralization, integrating various IPs of global brands, and creating Decentralized Autonomous Management (DAO). It aims to create a prediction agreement perpendicular to the e-sports prediction market, and an open, transparent, decentralized, and complete project for the ecosystem.
Genel Bakış
Kripto Adı
KAKA
Çıkış Zamanı
--
İlgili Bağlantılar
Çıkış Fiyatı
--
Maksimum Arz
100,000,000
Emir Defteri
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Fiyat(USDT)

(KAKA)

(USDT)

0.005089$0.00
Piyasa İşlemleri
Miktar(KAKA)
Fiyat(USDT)
Miktar(KAKA)
Tarih
Spot
5X-X Vadeli İşlemler
ETF
Grid Alım Satım
Transfer
Alım birimi
USD
KAKA Al
KAKA Sat
Limit
Piyasa
Kullanılabilir -- USDT
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarKAKA
ToplamUSDT
Kullanılabilir -- KAKA
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarKAKA
ToplamUSDT
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Açık Pozisyonlar (0)
İşlem Çifti
Tarih
Tip
Yön
Tümü
Al
Sat
Fiyat
Miktar
Tamamlandı
Toplam
Tetikleme Koşulu
Tümünü iptal et
Tümü
Limit Emir
Stop-limit
Yalnızca yayınla
API Belgeleri
API Belgeleri
Sosyal Medya
Talep Gönder
Talep Gönder
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
MEXC, Kaliteli Kriptoların İlk Durağı
Hakkımızda
Hakkında
Kullanıcı Sözleşmesi ve Gizlilik Politikası
Risk Bildirimi
Akademi
Duyurular
Uygulama Yayıncısı
MEXC Blog
Ürünler
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Hizmet
MEXC Global'i İndir
Komisyonlar
VIP Ayrıcalıkları
Referans Programı
Ajanslık Programı
MEXC Pioneer
Listeleme Başvurusu
OTC Satıcılık Başvurusu
Destek
Kurumsal Hizmetler
API Belgeleri
MEXC Doğrulama
Emniyet Teşkilatı Talepleri
Yardım Merkezi
İş Birliği (İ̇şletmeler)
İş Birliği (Kurumsal)
Medya Merkezi
Talep Gönder
Geri Bildirim ve Öneriler
Ürün Tavsiyesi
Nasıl Satın Alınır
Kripto Bilgileri
Kripto Fiyatı
Topluluk

© 2022 MEXC.COM