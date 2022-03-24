mexc
PiyasaKripto AlAl-SatmexcVadeli İşlemlerKazanmexcETF
Mobile
Benzersiz Alım Satım Deneyimi İçin MEXC Uygulamasını İndirin
İndiremiyor musunuz?
Windows İstemcisiDaha fazla
TürkçeUSD
Elrond
EGLD/USDT
42.770.00%
$0.00
24 sa En Yüksek
42.99
24 sa En Düşük
42.06
24 sa Hacim (EGLD)
1.30K
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
55.57K
24 sa En Yüksek
42.99
24 sa En Düşük
42.06
24 sa Hacim (EGLD)
1.30K
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
55.57K
Mum Grafiği
Token Bilgisi
Temel
TradingView
Derinlik
Loading..
EGLD
Elrond is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Elrond runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Elrond’s performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.
Genel Bakış
Kripto Adı
EGLD
Çıkış Zamanı
--
İlgili Bağlantılar
Çıkış Fiyatı
--
Maksimum Arz
23,016,298
Emir Defteri
0.01
0.01
0.1
1
10

Fiyat(USDT)

(EGLD)

(USDT)

42.77$0.00
Piyasa İşlemleri
Miktar(EGLD)
Fiyat(USDT)
Miktar(EGLD)
Tarih
Spot
5X-X Vadeli İşlemler
ETF
Grid Alım Satım
Transfer
Alım birimi
USD
EGLD Al
EGLD Sat
Limit
Piyasa
Kullanılabilir -- USDT
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarEGLD
ToplamUSDT
Kullanılabilir -- EGLD
Yatırma
FiyatUSDT
MiktarEGLD
ToplamUSDT
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Açık Pozisyonlar (0)
İşlem Çifti
Tarih
Tip
Yön
Tümü
Al
Sat
Fiyat
Miktar
Tamamlandı
Toplam
Tetikleme Koşulu
Tümünü iptal et
Tümü
Limit Emir
Stop-limit
Yalnızca yayınla
API Belgeleri
API Belgeleri
Sosyal Medya
Talep Gönder
Talep Gönder
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri
Çevrimiçi Müşteri Hizmetleri

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
MEXC, Kaliteli Kriptoların İlk Durağı
Hakkımızda
Hakkında
Kullanıcı Sözleşmesi ve Gizlilik Politikası
Risk Bildirimi
Akademi
Duyurular
Uygulama Yayıncısı
MEXC Blog
Ürünler
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Hizmet
MEXC Global'i İndir
Komisyonlar
VIP Ayrıcalıkları
Referans Programı
Ajanslık Programı
MEXC Pioneer
Listeleme Başvurusu
OTC Satıcılık Başvurusu
Destek
Kurumsal Hizmetler
API Belgeleri
MEXC Doğrulama
Emniyet Teşkilatı Talepleri
Yardım Merkezi
İş Birliği (İ̇şletmeler)
İş Birliği (Kurumsal)
Medya Merkezi
Talep Gönder
Geri Bildirim ve Öneriler
Ürün Tavsiyesi
Nasıl Satın Alınır
Kripto Bilgileri
Kripto Fiyatı
Topluluk

© 2022 MEXC.COM